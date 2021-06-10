Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser has been recognized as one of the top players in college baseball following a dominant sophomore campaign.
Cowser was named one of 25 semifinalists for the 43rd Golden Spikes Award earlier this week in a release from USA Baseball. The Cypress native is the first player in program history to be named a semifinalist for the award, which honors the top overall player in college baseball.
A group of more than 200 voters — which includes media members, professional baseball personnel, USA Baseball staff and previous winners of the award — will take part in the selection process, with finalists set to be announced on June 24. Starting June 15, fans will also be able to cast their vote at GoldenSpikesAward.com.
The winner will be announced in July, joining the likes of previous recipients and current MLB stars Kris Bryant, Trevor Bauer, Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Buster Posey and David Price.
Cowser, who has been regarded as one of the top players in the country for the majority since his freshman season in 2019, was named the 2021 Southland Conference Player of the Year after posting a 374/.490/.680 slash line with 61 runs scored, 16 home runs and 52 RBIs. He was also named to the Southland’s all-tournament team, and is the No. 10 overall prospect for next month’s draft, according to MLB.com.
