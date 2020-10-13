Walker County Emergency Management Office announced an additional death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The county now has 14 certified community fatalities and 37 local TDCJ offender deaths.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Walker County has 58 deaths from COVID-19, but eight of those cases have not been certified.
The county OEM office also reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Walker County’s community case total to 2,425. Over two-thirds of the community cases have been marked as recovered.
The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Free COVID-19 testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Tuesday’s geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 1,472 (60.73%)
• New Waverly: 18 (0.74%)
• Riverside: 6 (0.25%)
• Precinct 1: 210 (8.66%)
• Precinct 2: 135 (5.57%)
• Precinct 3: 267 (11.01%)
• Precinct 4: 220 (9.08%)
• Unknown: 96 (3.96%)
