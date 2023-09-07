The Walker County Commissioners Court will meet in regular session 9 am Monday Sept. 11 to discuss reimbursing the Huntsville ISD $88,843 for sheltering evacuees fleeing Hurricane Laura in Aug 2020. School facilities and staff were used to house, feed and other related services. Butch Davis, OEM Coordinator will discuss the matter and update the Court on how FEMA will reimburse the County.
The Consent Agenda includes the monthly disbursement, claims and invoices. The COME Center has requested usage of their parking lot for Oct. 28, for a Truck-A-Thon pending the Court’s approval. The Court will consider authorizing staff to submit an application to the Houston Galveston Area Council for a Solid Waste Grant. HGAC received solid waste grant funds from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for solid waste implementation projects for the FY 24/25. HGAC has $1million available for local implementation projects. Projects funded under this grant program must be consistent with the HGAC Regional Solid Waste Management Plan.
The Assistant Director of Maintenance, Larry Whitener will outline to the Court a proposed new service window at the office of Justice of the Peace #3, Randy Jeffcoat. This office is located at 2986 A SH 19. The bullet resistant, transaction pass through window is estimated to cost $12,750 and would be funded through facilities project funds.
County Clerk Kari French will update the Court on the new fees for the Sheriff and Constables offices.
The new fees are in compliance with the Texas Comptroller’s office. French will also present the proposed Records Management Plan and the fees for records archival, vital records, records management and preservation.
The Court will consider the authorization of firework sales during Nov. 5-14, for the celebration of Diwali. Diwali is one of the major religious festivals in Hinduism, Jainism and Sikhism.
The proposed representatives to the City of Huntsville Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No.1 (TIRZ) Board of Directors are Commissioner Ronnie White and Trey Wharton for reappointment for another two year term and Judge Colt Christian to serve his first term. These appointments require a vote by the Court.
The Court will consider submitting an application for the Recompete Pilot Program Grant. This program is part of President Biden’s efforts to support economic revitalization in distressed communities.
The program targets areas where individuals ages 24-54 employment status significantly trails the national average.
The funding will be delivered through a two-phase competition. Phase 1 should focus on strategy development activities. Phase 2 investments are to support a wide range of implementation activities across workforce development, business and entrepreneur development, infrastructure, additional planning, predevelopment and technical assistant.
This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s agenda but a summary. The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104.
These sessions are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
