The Huntsville City Council meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, opposed to its usual 6 p.m. start time, in an effort to accommodate the scheduling posted by the Planning Commission.
According to minutes from the Committee meeting posted with the Council packet for Tuesday, the Planning Commission held a meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 15 at the Huntsville Public Library to host a public hearing in regards to the proposed changes to the Development Code. The public hearing continued until 6:55 p.m.
Brian Mabry, consultant from Kendig Keast Collaborative, gave a presentation on the proposed Zoning Districts and the steps taken. After the presentation, several citizens had questions about the proposed changes. There was a lot of concern from residents regarding the National Forest area being zoned Rural and Low Density Residential. Staff ensured the public this was a typo and has been corrected. Other citizens had concerns if the current use of their property would be grandfathered. Staff informed the citizens their current land use would be grandfathered. There were some citizens that were opposed to the proposed Residential Conversion Overlay District. Staff let the citizens know they would discuss removing it from the map. Several citizens filled out comment cards and were informed that staff would be contacting them regarding their issue.
Another meeting was held by the Planning Commission on July 6, where the committee approved the proposed revisions unanimously, after Development Services Director Kevin Byal gave a presentation on the proposed changes to the development districts and the steps taken to get to this point. Staff recommended the approval of the proposed revisions with the following modifications:
- University (UN) zone to be removed. These properties will fall under the Public & Institutional (PI) district
- Residential Conversion Overlay removal
- Removal of private correctional institutions from the Public & Institutional (PI) district and moved to the Industrial district (I)
Byal answered all questions from the Planning Commission before the approval. Staff also made the committee aware that residents would be receiving a postcard regarding the 5:30 p.m. start time of City Council.
With Huntsville City Council calling the Aug. 1 meeting to order at 5:30 p.m., and the hearing at the beginning of the meeting, residents that wish to speak during the hearing or on the agenda item posted for regular meeting notice for a first reading, will need to get to the Huntsville Public Library to sign up before the meeting begins.
According to the Charter, Council should hold two readings for the proposed Ordinance before approving it. However, if a councilmember makes a motion, gets a second, and a majority of the members approves, the ordinance could be approved Tuesday night.
“I am traditionally the member that makes those types of motions,” said Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey. “That is not my intention for an ordinance that will change a fundamental piece of our development process.”
Humphrey said he will not support any action to waive the second reading, as he believes the public has a right to due process in this situation.
The postcard mentioned by staff includes ways to obtain information regarding the proposed changes, including:
- Calling 936-294-2782 or 936-294-5781;
- Stopping by the Planning Division office at the City Service Center, 448 State Highway 75 North;
The postcard also reads in part — Huntsville Zoning Update is a way to guide future developments and protect the city and its residents. The City of Huntsville is in the process of making revisions to the current Development District for the entirety of the city.
There are currently four districts with a majority of the city zoned Management, which allows almost any use and has minimal limitations to prevent incompatible uses. The 10 proposed districts would ensure that Huntsville’s neighborhoods and culture are preserved while allowing for sustainable development of the city.
