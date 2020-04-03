The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is now reporting 10 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The newest case was from a patient that was tested on March 21, but the test results were backlogged at that time, OEM officials said. The patient was retested on April 1 and and was cleared and released from quarantine.
Walker County Cases
|Case #!
|Male in early 20s (Graduated out)
|Case #2
|Female 30-40
|Case #3
|Male, unknown age (Graduated out)
|Case #4
|Male 50-60
|Case #5
|Female 20-30
|Case #6
Female 60-70
|Case #7
|Female 80s
|Case #8
|Female 20-30
|Case #9
|Male 20-30
|Case #10
|Male 20-30 (Graduated out)
There have been 210 tests performed in Walker County with 147 negative results. According to the local OEM office, there are 101 citizens that are currently in self-quarantine.
Except for essential businesses and services, and the employees of those businesses and services, as defined below, every Texan is required to stay home, except for getting groceries, going to doctor or pharmacy, or other services deemed essential by Governor Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.