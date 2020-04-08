The Walker County Office of Emergency Management announced Wednesday that they have received testing capability for the COVID-19 virus.
They will begin testing on Monday, April 13 beginning at 9 a.m. The test site will be a drive-thru site at Kate Barr Ross Park. Those with symptoms will be the only ones tested due to the limited number of tests available at this time.
If you do not have symptoms and fever, you will not be tested.
If at all possible, the test site operations requests that only ones wanting tested to come to the site and do not bring children or a car full of people. Everyone is to remain in the vehicle at all times with windows rolled up until instructed otherwise at the site.
If you have any questions, call the Walker County Emergency Operations Center at 435-8035.
