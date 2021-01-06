The COVID-19 coronavirus remains active in Walker County and across Texas.
On Wednesday, the state of Texas reported a record 326 COVID-19 deaths, shattering the previous record of 278 deaths reported on July 23, according to statistics compiled by the Texas Department of State Health Services. That brought the Texas death toll for the eight-month-old outbreak to 28,545.
The state reported 19,535 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,026 probable cases on Wednesday, bringing to almost 1.9 million the number of confirmed and probable cases in Texas. Of those, 320,540 cases were active on Wednesday, a record 13,628 were hospitalized, the 10th consecutive record day.
Walker County reported 84 newly confirmed cases and six additional probably cases. There are currently 1,985 active cases in Walker County.
The hospitalization rate in the Southeastern Texas region around the Houston metropolitan area remained above the 15 percent threshold set by Gov. Greg Abbott, with 18.63 percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients. The area must have seven consecutive days below the 15 percent threshold to reopen bars, restart elective surgeries and increase business capacity back to 75 percent.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.
