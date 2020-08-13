Walker County on Thursday reported 32 new COVID-19 cases.
County totals are now 3,428 cases and 43 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded locally on March 22. Approximately 61 percent of the cases have come from offenders within the county’s seven state-run prisons.
There are 803 active community cases and 171 active TDCJ offender cases in the county, according to the emergency management office.
Testing is available at the Walker County Fairgrounds on Aug, 15, 18 and 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional seven-day testing will begin in Walker County on Aug. 17, with testing from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic. For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Thursday's geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 790 (58.65%)
• New Waverly: 11 (0.82%)
• Riverside: 4 (0.3%)
• Precinct 1: 127 (9.43%)
• Precinct 2: 79 (5.86%)
• Precinct 3: 170 (12.62%)
• Precinct 4: 102 (7.57%)
• Unkonwn: 64 (4.75%)
