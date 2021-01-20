Texas on Wednesday reported over 25,500 new COVID-19 cases and 450 additional fatalities as the toll of the pandemic across the U.S. surpassed 400,000 deaths.
Hospitalizations also hovered around 14,000 statewide, with COVID-19 patients taking up 19.71% of hospital beds in the Houston metropolitan trauma service area. Only 79 ICU beds are currently available in the region, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Meanwhile, Walker County cases continued to trend upwards with the local office of emergency management confirming 180 new community cases. Approximately 2,373 cases are active in Walker County, with 75% of the cases coming from community members. The rest are from offenders within local Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas has administered more than 1.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccines and used 78% of the doses allocated to the state. State officials say that Walker County pharmacies have secured 1,600 doses of the vaccine, but most have already been administered or are reserved.
Walker County Emergency Director Butch Davis said that his office is working towards securing 2,000 vaccines for mass distribution to residents over the age of 65-years-old.
Free public testing is currently available at 125 Medical Park Ln. and 455 State Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville. Testing is by appointment only and must be scheduled at www.curative.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.