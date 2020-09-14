Walker County emergency officials on Monday reported 128 new cases of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, state health officials added 2,595 new cases and 21 additional deaths.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management said that the total number of COVID-19 community cases so far in the county is now at 1,966, while the local death toll stayed at 12. The state has reported 663,445 cases and 14,211 deaths.
The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Emergency officials estimate that about 1,334 cases in the county are currently active.
There were about 3,300 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Texas on Monday, health officials said. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking July 22 at 10,893.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.