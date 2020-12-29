Walker County emergency officials on Tuesday reported 115 new coronavirus cases, while hospitalizations continued to tick up as doctors worry about a post-Christmas spike that could follow or exceed the same post-Thanksgiving pattern.
The 115 new virus cases bring the county’s total to 5,369 confirmed cases and 540 probable cases since the start of the pandemic. However, the rate of confirmed cases has continued to rise, with an average of 31.5 new cases per day in the month of December.
The news comes as Texas hit a new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases, smashing the previous high mark set in July.
At least 11,775 people were hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus — more than 882 patients beyond the previous one-day record of 10,893 of hospitalizations, set July 22 during a summer surge.
The current mark is an increase of nearly 2,900 more patients since the end of November.
State health officials also noted 241 newly reported deaths Tuesday, and 26,990 newly confirmed cases. The new cases nearly double Texas' seven-day rolling average. During the past two weeks, that number has gone from 13,914 new cases per day on Dec. 13 to 12,418.43 new cases per day on Dec. 27, the latest data available.
Texas is nearing 27,000 virus-related deaths to date, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That death count is the second highest in the country overall.
Texas, like many other places, is still delivering its first round vaccinations to healthcare workers, EMTs and residents of long-term care facilities.
The general public is likely to be waiting for months to get the shots.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has closed most of the state's bars while allowing most other businesses to reopen, though some bars have been able to get new local licensing for food service, while still serving alcohol. Abbott's executive orders on the virus won't allow local officials to impose further restrictions on businesses.
