Walker County has added nearly 200 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the past week.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management announced 49 additional cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 4,294 since it’s first recorded case in mid-March. Over half of the local cases are amongst the general public, while the rest are within the local TDCJ offender population.
According to records from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, the county has added 437 cases in November and 314 since Nov. 10 — a sharp increase from the prior month average. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Free COVID-19 testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
Friday's geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 1,858 (61.95%)
• New Waverly: 22 (0.73%)
• Riverside: 16 (0.53%)
• Precinct 1: 255 (8.5%)
• Precinct 2: 164 (5.74%)
• Precinct 3: 310 (10.34%)
• Precinct 4: 278 (9.27%)
• Unknown: 96 (3.2%)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.