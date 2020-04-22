Local cases of COVID-19 jumped to 52 on Wednesday morning.
According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, the three new cases involve two males in their 40s and a female in her 20s.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 20,196 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. Of those cases, 6,486 patients have recovered, while there have been 517 deaths.
There are an additional 76 cases involving inmates confined within local TDCJ units, bringing the county's total to 128.
There are also 393 in Montgomery County and 170 in Brazos County. There are also seven cases in Trinity County, 10 cases in Grimes County and eight cases in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 205,399 people tested in Texas, and over 475 tested in Walker County.
WALKER COUNTY GENERAL PUBLIC POSITIVES
|AGE GROUP
|UNKNOWN
|20-30
|30-40
|40-50
|50-60
|60-70
|70-80
|80-90
|TOTAL
|MALE
|10
|4
|6
|5
|0
|2
|1
|28
|FEMALE
|1
|7
|4
|1
|2
|4
|4
|1
|24
