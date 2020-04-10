For the second day in a row, there have been no additional cases of COVID-19 in Walker County from the general public, with the local office of emergency management reporting 18 cases of the virus.
Of those, the quarantine period is over for five of them and they have been released by medical professionals.
However, cases continued to grow among the offender population within the confines of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. On Friday, TDCJ reported four new cases inside Walker County units, bringing the local inmate count to seven. 2,501 inmates are in medical restrictions and 35 are in medical isolation within TDCJ's seven Walker County units.
On Wednesday, TDCJ also placed any unit with a positive offender or employee on a precautionary lockdown for at least 14 days from the date of the positive test.
Those units include: Beto, Byrd, Clements, Darrington, East Texas Treatment Facility, Estelle, Gorree, Hutchins, Jordan, LeBlanc, Murray, Robertson, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Woodman and Wynne.
There have been 316 Walker County citizens tested for the virus with 263 negative results and 41 tests pending. Approximately 43 citizens are in self-quarantine.
Walker County Cases - General Public
Case #1 Female 30-40 (graduated out)
Case #2 Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #3 Male 50-60 (graduated out)
Case #4 Female 60-70 (graduated out)
Case #5 Female 80-90
Case #6 Female 20-30
Case #7 Female 20-30
Case #8 Male 20-30
Case #9 Female 25-35
Case #10 Female 30-40
Case #11 Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #12 Female 40-50
Case #13 Male 45-50
Case #14 Male 45-50
Case #15 Male 20-30
Case #16 Female 30-40
Case #17 Male 40-50
Case #18 Male 70-80
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.