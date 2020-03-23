breaking editor's pick spotlight Walker County OEM Director Butch Davis provides update on COVID-19, commissioners extend emergency declaration Mar 23, 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Updated 10 hrs ago The Walker County Commissioners Court unanimously approved an extension of an emergency declaration on Monday morning. The declaration will be into effect until the next commissioners court meeting, which is scheduled for next week. Tags Declaration Commissioner Walker County Law Butch Davis Oem Meeting COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Cowart, Billy Machac, Ella Booker, Jeremy Hoffman, Louranie Richardson, Mae Dell Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty Judge issues curfew amid first positive testWalker County reports first case of COVID-19Walker County extends local disaster declarationWalker County Judge expands occupancy orderHuntsville man arrested after shooting, stealing two vehiclesJudge orders more restrictions on gatherings as virus pushes closerCounty annex will close to the publicCash, THC oil found after chaseWalker County clerk, district clerk suspends in-person servicePolice Blotter - 3/20-22 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.