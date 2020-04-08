The Walker County Office of Emergency Management announced Wednesday afternoon that they have been notified of two additional cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.That brings the total of active cases to 18 in Walker County, with six patients graduating out of quarantine and being cleared by medical professionals.
According to the OEM office, the newest positive tests came from a male in his 20s and a male in his 40s.
There have been at least 280 people tested in Walker County with 236 negative results and 35 pending results. Approximately 87 citizens are currently in self-quarantine.
Also according to OEM, the TDCJ corrections officer at the Estelle Unit that passed away from coronavirus-related symptoms will not be counted towards Walker County since the employee did not live locally.
There are currently 9,353 cases of COVID-19 in Texas with 177 fatalities.
Walker County Cases
Case #1 — Male in early 20’s (graduated out)
Case #2 — Female 30-40
Case #3 — Male (graduated out)
Case #4 — Male 50-60
Case #5 — Female 20-30
Case #6 — Female 60-70
Case #7 — Female 80-90
Case #8 — Female 20-30
Case #9 — Male 20-30
Case #10 — Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #11 — Female
Case #12 — Female 40-50
Case #13 — Male 50-60
Case #14 — Male 45-50
Case #15 — Male 45-50
Case # 16 — Male 45-50
Case #17 — Male 20-30
Case #18 — Male 40-50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.