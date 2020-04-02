Walker County currently has nine active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to new statistics released by the local office of emergency management.
Of those nine cases, two patients have been released out of quarantine by their physicians. The two new cases involve a pair of males in their 20s. There are 4,669 cases of COVID-19 in Texas.
There have been 198 people tested in Walker County, with 111 of those tests coming back negative. There are at least 127 people currently in self-quarantine.
Walker County Cases
Case #1 Male in early 20’s (graduated out)
Case #2 Female 30-40
Case #3 Male (graduated out)
Case #4 Male 50-60
Case #5 Female 20-30
Case #6 Female 60-70
Case #7 Female 80-90
Case #8 Male 20-30
Case #9 Male 20-30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.