Only 12 people were tested during the first day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville.
According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, 17 vehicles drove through the site, but only 12 people met the criteria for testing in the five hour window.
Overall, there have been 355 people tested in Walker County for the coronavirus with 317 of the tests coming back negative. According to Walker County OEM, there are approximately 37 tests pending with at least 43 people in self-quarantine.
County officials have not yet determined if another testing date will be scheduled.
As of Monday afternoon, there have been 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Walker County. There are also an additional 32 inmates within local TDCJ units that have tested positive for the virus.
WALKER COUNTY CASES
Case #1 Female 30-40 (graduated out)
Case #2 Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #3 Male 50-60 (graduated out)
Case #4 Female 60-70 (graduated out)
Case #5 Female 80-90
Case #6 Female 20-30
Case #7 Female 20-30
Case #8 Male 20-30
Case #9 Female 25-35
Case #10 Female 30-40
Case #11 Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #12 Female 40-50
Case #13 Male 45-50
Case #14 Male 45-50
Case #15 Male 20-30
Case #16 Female 30-40
Case #17 Male 40-50
Case #18 Male 70-80
Case #19 Male 20-30
Case #20 Female 70-80
Case #21 Female 20-30
