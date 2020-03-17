Walker County Fair canceled

The carnival lights and country nights of the Walker County Fair will have to wait for another year.
The Walker County Fair Association Board of Directors announced Tuesday evening that the 41st edition of the fair, which was slated to start April 9 and last through April 18, has been canceled. That cancellation came on the same day that Walker County Judge Danny Pierce issued an order, barring gatherings of 10 or more people.
“The Walker County Fair Association is keenly aware of the news from our friends at the many fairs and events that have canceled over the last week. While we are saddened by the announced closures, we respect the decision of our government officials and the CDC,” fair association president Mike Yargo said.
“The health, safety, welfare and security of our attendees and exhibitors here in Walker County are a top priority of our fair association.”
Yargo added that he hopes that the fair leadership can work together to put on an auction in some form, possibly online, that will allow all of the currently registered youth exhibitors to sell their projects.
No cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Walker County. However, at least three cases have been confirmed in nearby Montgomery County.
