The Walker County Commissioners Court unanimously passed a resolution on Monday to extend the county’s declaration of a state of emergency related to the spread of the coronavirus and its related disease, COVID-19.
Monday’s resolution extends the state of emergency for a week. However, Walker County’s declaration did not put any limitations on event sizes. Officials noted that County Judge Danny Pierce would have the authority to implement such policies if deemed necessary.
On Sunday, the Center for Disease Control recommended the cancelation of all large events or mass gatherings over 50 people for the next eight weeks.
No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Walker county, but seven students and six adults have been quarantined. The students and four of the adults returned to Huntsville on an HISD trip to Germany, while a Sam Houston State University staff member and US Department of Agricultural staff member have been quarantined due to a possible exposure.
There are currently 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 17 Texas counties.
“I think overall that Texas is doing a good job,” Pierce said. “To have only 57 people confirmed in a state with 29 million people is a good thing.”
