Public cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 134 over the weekend, with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management reporting six additional cases Tuesday morning.
The emergency management office reported 399 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of those, 265 are from offenders within Walker County's seven TDCJ units.
An estimated 72 residents have recovered from the virus.
There have also been 16 confirmed fatalities, only one of which was from within the general public.
A fifth mobile test site will be open on May 20 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. To be tested you must register 48 hours prior to the test date at www.txcovidtest.or or by calling 512-883-2400.
WALKER COUNTY POSITIVE TEST BREAKDOWN
|Gender
|U20
|20-30
|30-40
|40-50
|50-60
|60-70
|70-80
|80-90
|Unknown
|Male
|3
|17
|8
|16
|16
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Female
|1
|18
|12
|6
|11
|5
|5
|2
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.