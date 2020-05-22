The Walker County Office of Emergency Management announced that there were no new positive COVID-19 cases recorded Thursday, keeping the total number of positive cases to 151.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the county have stayed at grew slightly earlier this week — up 14 cases from the same time last week.
There are now 76 patients who have made a full recovery and are no longer being monitored, according to the news release. Health officials are monitoring approximately 75 individuals in quarantine.
The county has had three public fatalities due to COVID-19.
An additional 285 local offenders have tested positive for the virus, with 24 deaths.
