Fatalities within Walker County's seven prison units continue to grow.
On Friday, the Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported seven additional offender fatalities, bringing the county's death total to 26.
Public case numbers stayed even though, with 137 locals testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Over half of those, however, have fully recovered from the virus — 71 cases.
A fifth mobile test site, previously scheduled for May 20, has been cancelled by the state of Texas. According to the Walker County OEM office, the Texas Military Department will begin focusing their efforts on testing nursing homes, assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities beginning May 18.
To find an active COVID-19 test site visit: www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.Gov
The majority of Walker County's cases come from TDCJ's seven local prison units, with 245 offenders testing positive for the virus. That number is expected to significantly increase with the prison agency launching widespread testing earlier this week.
The Estelle and Wynne Unit's have been the hardest hit, with 13 fatalities at Wynne and nine at Estelle. The Byrd Unit and Ellis Unit have each reported a single offender fatality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.