Four additional cases were added to the county's total Friday afternoon, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
Of the 108 positive cases, only six came through the mobile test site earlier this week. However, not all of the results are in. According to the OEM, at least 855 Walker County residents have been tested with 513 negative results and 173 pending results.
A third mobile test site will be open on May 10 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. To be tested you must register 48 hours prior to the test date at www.txcovidtest.or or by calling 512-883-2400.
WALKER COUNTY TEST BREAKDOWN
|Gender
|U20
|20-30
|30-40
|40-50
|50-60
|60-70
|70-80
|80-90
|Unknown
|Male
|2
|14
|7
|15
|13
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Female
|1
|12
|7
|4
|11
|5
|5
|1
|2
