14 additional cases and four additional fatalities were added to the county's total Wednesday morning, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
Of the 128 public positive cases, only six came through the mobile test site last week, which tested 144 people. Another mobile test site on Monday that tested 149, but those results have not been received.
According to the OEM, at least 1,041 Walker County residents have been tested with 736 negative results and 305 pending results.
A fourth mobile test site will be open on May 10 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. To be tested you must register 48 hours prior to the test date at www.txcovidtest.or or by calling 512-883-2400.
The local OEM office also reported four additional deaths from offenders within Walker County's seven TDCJ units. According to OEM, there have been 10 deaths at the Wynne Unit, four deaths at the Estelle Unit and one death at the Byrd Unit.
There has only been one COVID-19 fatality within the general public.
Since tracking began in mid-March, there have been 199 positive cases involving local TDCJ offenders and 128 cases involving local residents.
WALKER COUNTY POSITIVE TEST BREAKDOWN
|Gender
|U20
|20-30
|30-40
|40-50
|50-60
|60-70
|70-80
|80-90
|Unknown
|Male
|3
|17
|7
|16
|16
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Female
|1
|16
|11
|5
|11
|5
|5
|2
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.