Two children are among the latest individuals to test positive for the novel coronavirus in Walker County, according to the county’s office of emergency management.
On Tuesday, the Walker County Office of Emergency Management say that they have been notified of five additional cases of the virus — two of which are from children under the age of five.
This brings the county’s current total to 149 among local residents and 299 among the county’s large TDCJ offender population.
Four children under the age of five have tested positive for the virus within the past week.
As of Tuesday, the emergency management office reported approximately 1,332 COVID-19 tests had come back negative — many of which came from the county’s four mobile testing sites.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 include:
• People 65 years and older
• People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including:
• People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
• People who have serious heart conditions
• People who are immunocompromised - Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications
• People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher)
• People with diabetes
• People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis
• People with liver disease
• People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fever
• Chills
• Muscle pain
• Sore throat
• New loss of taste or smell
The CDC says this list is not all possible symptoms. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
