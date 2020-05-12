Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 9:01 pm
Huntsville, Texas
The state of Texas has canceled a mobile test site in Walker County, originally scheduled for May 20.
A new date has not been confirmed by the local OEM office. To find a COVID-19 Test Site near you visit: www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.Gov
