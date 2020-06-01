12 more COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases amongst Walker County residents to 184. This includes three people who have died and 87 people who have recovered from the disease.
According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, there have been an additional 1,278 reported cases of the virus within the county’s seven state-run prison units. Approximately 947 offender cases remain active.
Prison officials attribute the increase in positive cases to widespread asymptomatic testing within local units. Test collection has been completed at the Ellis, Estelle, Holiday, Huntsville and Wynne Units.
Walker County OEM says that at least 1,813 residents have been tested for the virus, with an approximated 1,619 returning negative results.
To find a COVID-19 test site visit www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.Gov.
