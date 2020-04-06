Emergency officials on Monday reported an additional five cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Walker County.
The additional cases bring Walker County’s total to 15. The cases are individuals ranging in age from 40 to 60.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is now monitoring at least 44 individuals. Walker County reports 204 negative tests and 15 positives with 14 cases pending.
There are now 7,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas and 140 deaths.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
Walker County Cases
Case #1 Male in early 20’s (graduated out)
Case #2 Female 30-40
Case #3 Male (graduated out)
Case #4 Male 50-60
Case #5 Female 20-30
Case #6 Female 60-70
Case #7 Female 80-90
Case #8 Female 20-30
Case #9 Male 20-30
Case #10 Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #11 Female
Case #12 Female 40-50
Case #13 Male 50-60
Case #14 Male 45-50
Case #15 Male 45-50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.