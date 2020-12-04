Walker County added 60 new community cases of COVID-19 Friday. A total of 273 additional cases have been reported since Monday.
At least 437 community cases are marked as active.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county from March is now at 4,513 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases are at 367
The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.