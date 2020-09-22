Walker County added 35 additional cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management said the total confirmed community cases in the county is now at 2,165. The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There have also been 12 confirmed community deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services says that there have been a total of 55 fatalities in the county, but only 43 have been confirmed by the local OEM.
The state health department said about 3,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases has also been decreasing since then.
An estimated 973 of the community cases in Walker County remain active.
Officials with Sam Houston State University say that 125 cases of COVID-19 from members of the university faculty, staff or student population have been reported within the past two weeks.
There are 87 local TDCJ employees who have active cases, while 14 offender cases are active.
Testing is available at the Walker County Fairgrounds on Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional seven-day testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Monday's geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 1,301 (60.09%)
• New Waverly: 18 (0.83%)
• Riverside: 6 (0.28%)
• Precinct 1: 192 (8.87%)
• Precinct 2: 120 (5.54%)
• Precinct 3: 245 (11.32%)
• Precinct 4: 187 (8.64%)
• Unknown: 96 (4.43%)
