Texas health officials reported at least 4,116 new confirmed cases Tuesday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and 145 new COVID-19 deaths. Walker County added 17 additional cases.
However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The new cases raised the overall outbreak number of Texas cases to over 617,000, while the tabulated death toll rose to 12,681. Walker County now has reported 1,711 community cases and 2,080 TDCJ offender cases with 46 total deaths.
The estimated numbers of active cases in Texas is 89,791 and 1,097 in Walker County. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas rose by 31 cases Sunday to 4,144 Monday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
