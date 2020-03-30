Trinity County Judge Doug Page is ordering all persons in his county to stay at their own home.
The judge officially issued a ‘Stay Home’ order Monday afternoon amid growing concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are currently no cases of the virus in Trinity County.
“All persons in trinity county are encouraged not to socialize, party or gather together with others during the time of this order,” Page said in a letter attached to the order. “This is not the time to host or participate in ‘COVID-19 parties.’ This is a time for each person to protect themselves from the exposure risks of this deadly virus.
“I take no pleasure in placing this restrictive order into effect. However, I hold the duty and responsibility to protect the citizens of this county when there is a clear present danger to their health or well-being.”
The order will go into effect Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m.
According to the order, all individuals are ordered to stay at their place of residence except for essential activities. The order also closes all gyms, tattoo shops, hair salons and nail salons, amongst other businesses.
The order also places a 24 hour curfew for all individuals under the age of 18, who are not accompanied by an adult.
Persons found in violation of the order can be punished with fines up to $1,000 and or 180 days in jail.
