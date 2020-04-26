A third offender at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville has died from COVID-19 symptoms.
According to TDCJ officials, 63-year-old Timothy Bazrowx was pronounced dead at Hospital Galveston where he had been being treated for COVID-19. He had been assigned to the Wynne Unit, but was taken to Hospital Galveston suffering from shortness of breath on April 17th where he tested positive for COVID-19.
Brazrowx suffered from a number of pre-existing health conditions, agency officials say. He was serving a 20 year sentence for Aggravated Sexual Assault out of Ellis County and died on April 23, 2020.
His family declined to have an autopsy performed, however COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.
According to TDCJ tracking statistics, 65 offenders and 40 employees at the Wynne Unit have tested positive for COVID-19. 29 offenders and 13 employees have also tested positive at the Estelle Unit in rural Walker County.
Harold Dean Wilson also died at Hospital Galveston on April 23rd, he was 65 years old. Wilson was serving a 20 year sentence for Possession of Child Pornography out of Randall County at the Terrell Unit. He was transferred to Hospital Galveston on April 18th and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. Wilson’s family also declined an autopsy but COVID-19 is believed to contributed to his death.
There are an additional 8 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results. 2 other deaths that had been under investigation have been determined to be non-COVID-19 related after the return of preliminary autopsy reports.
In total there are 294 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 806 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 20 employees and 47 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.
18,072 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.