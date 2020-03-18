Park officials announced Wednesday that all recreational areas of the park will close effective Thursday until further notice, in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“In coordination with Walker County Health officials and their recommendation and our continued efforts to safeguard our visitors and staff members, Huntsville State Park will be closing the park for all day use including the park boat ramps,” park officials said on their Facebook page.
The park store, nature center, and group facilities will also be closed to the public. All public programs will be canceled until further notice and all equipment rentals will cease.
Overnight customers will be serviced by drive-thru only and the park office lobby will be closed.
