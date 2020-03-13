The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has suspended visitation for all of its facilities, effective immediately.
"While we understand the value and significance of the visitation process at our facilities, we also understand the importance of providing and maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all involved," TDCJ officials said on the agency's Facebook page.
There is currently no indication of the coronavirus within TDCJ facilities.
