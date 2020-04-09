Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Thursday that any facility that has a positive offender or employee/staff COVID-19 test will be placed on lockdown. That includes 15 facilities across the state.
Only staff that are assigned to those facilities will be allowed on the facilities.
The medical lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of the positive test, but those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
Offenders that are under medical restriction will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 masks and gloves. All correctional staff at all facilities will continue to wear cotton masks at all times and are encouraged to wear those masks when in public off duty.
Local units placed on lockdown include the Ellis, Estelle, Goree, Holliday and Wynne units.
The news comes a day after an offender within the Telford Unit in New Boston possibly died in connection to COVID-19 exposure. According to agency officials, the 72-year-old Bartolo Infante was in medical isolation at a community hospital in Texarkana. He suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions and was hospitalized for viral pneumonia when he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3.
“Like all in-custody deaths it is being investigated and the formal cause of death is pending an autopsy,” TDCJ officials said in a release.
On Thursday there were also 15 new employee/contractor tests and 19 positive offender tests throughout all of TDCJ’s facilities. Throughout the state, there have been 56 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 47 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.