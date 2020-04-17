COVID-19 positive inmates are not being transferred to Huntsville-area units from area counties.
The news has been confirmed from Jeremy Desel, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston said on Wednesday that all inmates in the Beto Unit, in Tennessee Colony, that are infected, as well as any future infected, with COVID-19 are being moved to a medical unit in the Huntsville area, closer to Galveston where their largest medical units are located.
However, that has been refuted by TDCJ officials.
"There are a significant number of offenders who have been transferred to units in Brazoria County due to proximity to medical services," Desel said on Thursday. "No offenders from the Beto Unit have been transferred to any Huntsville-area unit."
