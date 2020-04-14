An offender death from the Pack Unit in Navasota is believed to be connected to COVID-19, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Tuesday. Early Saturday morning April 11, 62-year-old Leonard Clerkly had difficulty breathing and was transported by EMS to Grimes County Hospital where life saving measures continued.
Clerkly was pronounced dead at 5:25 a.m. Preliminary autopsy results suggest a preliminary cause of death of viral pneumonia due to COVID-19 with other contributing factors. His death is under investigation, and the cause of death is pending final autopsy results.
Clerkly had served 5 years, 7 months and 11 days of a life sentence for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 14 out of Tarrant County.
No other offenders or staff at the Pack Unit have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.
In all there have been 97 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 236 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.
