The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced two additional inmate deaths on Monday, as cases of COVID-19 grew to 194 within the local inmate population.
TDCJ officials say that Nicholas Paredez, 82, died April 25 at Hospital Galveston. He was believed to have suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions. Prison officials say that Paredez was transported from the Estelle Unit in Walker County to a local hospital on April 22, and moved to Hospital Galveston the next day.
Preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 pneumonia as the likely cause of death. Paredez had served 16 years of a 25 sentence.
Another possible COVID-19 death was attributed to Tommy Rodriguez, 62, who was admitted to Hospital Galveston on April 13 suffering from COVID-19 like symptoms. After spending several days in the Intensive Care Unit Rodriguez died on May 2. Prison officials say that his family declined an autopsy but he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that is presumed to be a cause of his death.
There are an additional 12 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.
In total there are 461 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1275 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 63 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.
Within Walker County there are 86 unit employees and 194 offenders that have tested positive.
TDCJ Units on a precautionary lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jordan, LeBlanc, Lopez, Lynchner, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Polunsky, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|1
|16
|11
|221
|12
|ELLIS
|9
|14
|52
|915
|61
|ESTELLE
|9
|62
|49
|856
|58
|GOREE
|0
|3
|6
|227
|6
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|2
|0
|42
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|3
|37
|29
|294
|32
|WYNNE
|6
|17
|47
|2313
|53
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|2
|ELLIS
|10
|ESTELLE
|14
|GOREE
|3
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|55
