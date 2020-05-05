An additional offender death likely connected to the coronavirus as been reported by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Danilo Garza, 65, died May 4 at Hospital Galveston. Garza had served 31 years of a life sentence out of Cameron County.
According to prison officials, he was tested for COVID-19 on April 20 and those results came back positive. Garza was transported from the Eastham Unit in Lovelady on April 28 to Hospital Galveston after his condition worsened.
Garza’s family declined an autopsy but COVID-19 is a likely cause of death.
In total there are 482 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1299 offenders who have tested positive. Five employees and 23 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19.
There are now 66 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered.
There are an additional 14 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results. Three other deaths that had been under investigation have been determined to be non-COVID-19 related after the return of preliminary autopsy reports.
TDCJ units on a precautionary lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester III, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Lychner, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Polunsky, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|16
|12
|221
|12
|ELLIS
|11
|15
|54
|1005
|65
|ESTELLE
|6
|60
|50
|816
|56
|GOREE
|2
|3
|6
|244
|8
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|3
|44
|32
|410
|35
|WYNNE
|3
|18
|45
|2167
|48
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|2
|ELLIS
|10
|ESTELLE
|14
|GOREE
|3
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|57
