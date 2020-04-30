Three more local offender deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed Thursday that two offender deaths at the Estelle Unit and one additional offender death from the Wynne Unit have been linked to the deadly virus. At least eight offenders have died from the virus with TDCJ's seven local units.
Darrin Houston, 55, died April 18 at Hospital Galveston after spending two days in critical condition. The Estelle Unit offender was taken to the hospital on April 14, suffering from shortness of breath and COVID-19 like symptoms.
Houston later tested positive for the virus. He had served ten years of a life sentence out of Dallas County. The preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 as a cause of death.
Luis Garza, 53, was taken to Hospital Galveston from the Wynne Unit on April 15, suffering from a bone infection. He was tested at the hospital for COVID-19 and that test returned positive. On April 16, Garza was admitted to the ICU, where he later died on April 19.
The preliminary results of Garza's autopsy suggest COVID-19 as a cause of death. Garza had served 12 years of a 25-year sentence out of Dallas County.
David Randle, 57, was taken from the Estelle Unit on April 17 to a local hospital where he was administered a COVID-19 test that was negative. He was transferred to Hospital Galveston April 18, suffering from shortness of breath and was administered a second COVID-19 test, which returned positive on April 21.
Randle died April 26 after serving 15 years of a 60 year sentence out of Brown County. Preliminary autopsy results suggest a cause of death of COVID-19.
An additional death was reported of a 68-year-old offender from the Beto Unit in Anderson County.
There are an additional 11 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.
In total, there are 394 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 1,118 offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 54 employees and 207 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.
Units on a precautionary lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Byrd, Carole Young, Clemens, Clements, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Goree, Gurney, Hospital Galveston, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester 3, Jester 4, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|16
|6
|129
|6
|ELLIS
|9
|15
|50
|843
|59
|ESTELLE
|7
|51
|41
|825
|48
|GOREE
|0
|3
|7
|288
|7
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|2
|0
|52
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|6
|35
|27
|277
|53
|WYNNE
|1
|16
|49
|2389
|50
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|0
|ELLIS
|7
|ESTELLE
|14
|GOREE
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|50
