TDCJ logo

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is awaiting thousands of COVID-19 results for the new widespread COVID-19 testing the agency launched earlier this week for inmates and staff who are not showing symptoms.

As of Friday evening, the agency reported strike teams have completed more than 13,000 offender tests and more than 3,000 employee swab tests.

This equates to more than 12% of the 140,000 Texas inmates. Prior to the new test launch, TDCJ had only tested less than 2% of the prison population as positive cases among staff and inmates continued to rise.

Testing is complete at the Pack, Sanchez, Middleton, Murray, Terrell, LeBlanc, and Lopez Units. Testing continues or is underway at the Wynne, Clements, Ellis, Michael, Telford, Woodman, Robertson, Fort Stockton, Darrington, Stiles, Hughes, and Segovia Units.

Units on lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Cole, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Holliday, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester 3, Jordan, LeBlanc, Lynchner, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Ney, Pack, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.

The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test..

WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES

UNITS PENDING NEGATIVE POSITIVE MED. RESTRICTION MED. ISOLATION 
BYRD 0191628916
ELLIS 

0

225689256
ESTELLE 37087134390
GOREE3111822621
HOLLIDAY12729621
HUNTSVILLE 3664962052
WYNNE 31835919 38

WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS

UNITS   POSITIVE   
BYRD   2  
ELLIS   27  
ESTELLE   18  
GOREE  6  
HOLLIDAY  2  
HUNTSVILLE   1  
WYNNE   65  

Tags