Offender positives are nearing the century mark within the seven local TDCJ prisons.
In it's latest update, TDCJ says that 96 offenders and 52 employees or contractors have tested positive for COVID-19 at Walker County's seven prison units. The largest outbreak is within the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, which has 64 offender and 37 employee positive tests.
In total there are 265 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 693 offenders. There are now 47 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19 and seven inmate deaths.
17,295 offenders are on medical restriction, because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.
Six local units are on a precautionary lockdown, including Byrd, Ellis, Estelle, Goree, Huntsville and Wynne. Other TDCJ units on lockdown are: Baten, Bell, Beto, Clements, Crain, Eastham, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hodge, Hughes, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jordan, LeBlanc, Lopez, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Young
The lockdowns are impacting approximately 45,100 offenders.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE TESTS
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|1
|16
|5
|110
|0
|ELLIS
|7
|9
|10
|567
|17
|ESTELLE
|19
|38
|13
|1694
|31
|GOREE
|0
|2
|2
|346
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|1
|2
|0
|32
|1
|HUNTSVILLE
|1
|3
|2
|240
|3
|WYNNE
|1
|13
|64
|2291
|65
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|0
|ELLIS
|1
|ESTELLE
|13
|GOREE
|0
|HOLLIDAY
|1
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|37
Division/Employer with employee positive test: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham
