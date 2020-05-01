Offender deaths at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville continue to mount.
Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced the death of offender Paul Brown, 55, on Friday.
Brown was taken to Hospital Galveston from the Wynne Unit on April 18, suffering from possible symptoms of COVID-19. He was tested at the hospital and that test returned positive. Brown died on April 26. His family refused an autopsy, but there is evidence to suggest COVID-19 as a cause of death. Brown had served 7 years of a 50-year sentence out of Orange County.
Two additional offender deaths were reported by TDCJ on Friday, including Michael Milligan, 64 from the Terrell Unit in Rosharon and Frederick Ebenal, 76, from the Telford Unit in New Boston.
There are an additional eight deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.
In total there are 413 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,151 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 56 employees and 212 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19. 19,905 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.
The following units are under a precautionary lockdown: Baten, Beto, Byrd, Carole Young, Clemens, Clements, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Goree, Gurney, Hospital Galveston, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester 3, Jester 4, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|16
|6
|129
|6
|ELLIS
|13
|14
|49
|939
|62
|ESTELLE
|7
|54
|42
|738
|49
|GOREE
|0
|3
|7
|288
|7
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|3
|0
|42
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|4
|36
|29
|449
|33
|WYNNE
|4
|16
|49
|2390
|53
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|1
|ELLIS
|8
|ESTELLE
|14
|GOREE
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|52
|
