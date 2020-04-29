Offender positives continue to grow within Walker County's seven TDCJ prisons.
In it's latest update, TDCJ says that 168 local offenders and 70 unit employees or contractors have tested positive for COVID-19. The largest outbreak is within the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, which has 51 offender and 47 employee positive tests.
Positive tests have also jumped at the Ellis, Estelle and Huntsville Units.
In total there are 381 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 861 offenders who are actively fighting the virus.
Units on lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Polunsky, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne, Young
The lockdowns are impacting approximately 37,684 offenders.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|16
|5
|126
|5
|ELLIS
|9
|13
|41
|769
|50
|ESTELLE
|7
|49
|38
|801
|45
|GOREE
|0
|3
|7
|287
|7
|HOLLIDAY
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|HUNTSVILLE
|28
|16
|26
|283
|54
|WYNNE
|1
|14
|51
|2369
|52
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|0
|ELLIS
|5
|ESTELLE
|14
|GOREE
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|47
Division/Employer with employee positive test: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.