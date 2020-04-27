Offender positives are nearing the century mark within the seven local TDCJ prisons.
In it's latest update, TDCJ says that 134 offenders and 65 employees or contractors have tested positive for COVID-19 at Walker County's seven prison units. The largest outbreak is within the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, which has 50 offender and 44 employee positive tests.
In total there are 325 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 909 offenders who have tested positive.
Four employees and 10 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19. There are now 34 employees and 97 offenders who have medically recovered. There are an additional 12 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results. 2 other deaths that had been under investigation have been determined to be non-COVID-19 related after the return of preliminary autopsy reports.
Units still on lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Byrd, Carole Young, Clemens, Clements, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.
The lockdowns are impacting approximately 39,313 offenders.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE TESTS
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|16
|6
|106
|6
|ELLIS
|2
|13
|35
|779
|37
|ESTELLE
|9
|41
|34
|947
|43
|GOREE
|0
|2
|1
|104
|1
|HOLLIDAY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|3
|8
|314
|8
|WYNNE
|1
|14
|50
|2274
|51
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|0
|ELLIS
|3
|ESTELLE
|14
|GOREE
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|44
Division/Employer with employee positive test: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham
