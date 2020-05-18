Inmate positives of the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to increase with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system, amid increased testing capability.
As of Monday evening, the agency reported strike teams have completed more than 29,000 offender tests and more than 3,000 employee swab tests.
This equates to more than 21% of the 140,000 Texas inmates. Prior to the new test launch, TDCJ had only tested less than 2% of the prison population as positive cases among staff and inmates continued to rise.
In total there have been 34,034 offenders and 11,515 employees tested. 1,998 offenders and 732 staff have tested positive with 455 offenders and 132 staff recovered.
There have been 32 offender deaths connected to COVID 19 with an additional 27 under investigation. There have been seven employee line of duty deaths from COVID-19.
Units on lockdown include: Baten, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Darrington, Domingez, Duncan, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Holliday, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester 3, Jester 4, Jordan, LeBlanc, Lopez, Michael, Middleton, Montford, Murray, Ney, Pack, Plane, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test..
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|19
|17
|178
|17
|ELLIS
0
|23
|57
|986
|56
|ESTELLE
|3
|74
|100
|1514
|103
|GOREE
|3
|11
|19
|224
|21
|HOLLIDAY
|5
|10
|21
|290
|26
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|69
|49
|452
|49
|WYNNE
|3
|22
|36
|915
|39
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|2
|ELLIS
|28
|ESTELLE
|18
|GOREE
|6
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|1
|WYNNE
|65
|
