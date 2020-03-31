The Walker County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed two additional cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Walker County.
The new cases involve a female in her 20s and a female in her 60s. There are now a total of six active cases in Walker County.
There have been a total of 169 persons tested in Walker County, with 60 negative results. The other 109 tests are still pending with eight people currently hospitalized.
No other information has been released from Walker County OEM.
