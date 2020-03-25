Coronavirus photo
CNHI News Service

Sam Houston State University officials confirmed Wednesday that an SHSU employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Montgomery County. 

This individual worked at an off-campus location and has not been in the office for more than a week. All health and safety measures are being followed.

There have been 23 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, while only one case has been confirmed pertaining to a Walker County resident. 

